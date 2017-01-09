Primetime Ratings: Football Fuels Fox Win

UPDATED: Fueled by football playoffs, Fox won Sunday night with a 5.3 rating in adults 18-49 and a 16 share. With Jimmy Fallon hosting the Golden Globes, NBC was next at 4.1/13. CBS did a 1.0/3 and ABC had a 0.8/3.

Fox rode NFL coverage into prime, with The Simpsons at 4.9, Son of Zorn at 2.3, Family Guy at 1.8 and Bob’s Burgers at 1.5.

The Globes scored a 5.6 out of a 2.2 red carpet special, and 20 million total viewers. Last year’s telecast did a 5.5 in the 18-49 demo, and drew 18.5 million total viewers.

On CBS, NCIS: Los Angeles was down a tenth of a point at 1.3, then Madam Secretary fell 18% to 0.9, before Elementary slipped 13% to 0.7.

ABC had America’sFunniest Home Videos at 0.8, down 20%, then To Tell the Truth was up 25% at 1.0 and Conviction up 25% at 0.5.