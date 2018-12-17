Primetime Ratings: Football Down, but NBC Still Wins Easy
NBC ran away with the Sunday ratings crown, with Sunday Night Football leading the way. It was Eagles versus Rams on NBC, as the network posted a 4.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 16 share.
In second was CBS at 2.0/8.
Football Night in America went up 29% to 2.2 on NBC and the pregame fell 7% to 4.1. The game was down 8% at 4.9. Last week’s contest was Rams versus Bears.
On CBS, a Patriots-Steelers photo finish led into 60 Minutes, which did a 2.4, a 167% gain from last week. God Friended Me went up 38% for a 1.1 and NCIS: Los Angeles rated a flat 0.9. An FBI repeat closed out prime.
Fox got a 1.1/4 and ABC a 0.7/3. On Fox, it was Miss Universe across prime, matching last year’s rating.
ABC had The Sound of Music, a 1965 film about a singing family in Austria, their ebullient nanny, and the encroaching Nazis.
Univision did a 0.5/2 with the Liga MX soccer final.
Telemundo got a 0.3/1.
The CW was at 0.2/1, with IHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018. The ball did a 0.4 last year, on a Thursday.
