Primetime Ratings: ‘Food Fighters’ Up Big in Second Week

NBC’s Food Fighters drew a 1.3 live-plus-same day rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up 30% from last week’s premiere episode. Food Fighters saw the highest percentage growth from episode one to episode two of any new show this summer. America’s Got Talent followed with a 2.4, even with last week and finishing as the night’s top broadcast show.

NBC averaged a 2.0 to finish as the evening’s No. 1 broadcaster. Spanish-language Univision averaged a 1.4/5, finishing second among all broadcasters.

ABC averaged a 1.0/3. Extreme Weight Loss was up one tenth from last week at 1.1. The season finale of Celebrity Wife Swap was down one tenth from last July’s finale at 1.0.

CBS (0.9/3), Fox (0.6/2) and The CW (0.3/1) aired reruns.