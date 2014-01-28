Primetime Ratings: ‘The Following’ Shows Declines From First Season

The Following moved into its regular 9 p.m. timeslot Monday, earning a 2.0 among adults 18-49—down as expected from the 4.4 it drew in its season two premiere Sunday, Jan. 19, at 10:19 p.m., after the NFC Championship game. The broadcast was also down 26% from last season’s 2.7 average, and down 39% from last season’s second episode. Fox lead off the night with a rerun of this season’s premiere, finishing fourth among broadcast networks for the evening with a 1.6 rating and 4 share.

CBS lead the evening with a 2.5/7. The 200th episode of How I Met Your Mother—told entirely from the perspective of the titular Mother—was the night’s top-rated show, earning a 3.8, up 23% from last week. Mother was followed by 2 Broke Girls (3.0, up 11%), Mike & Molly (2.6, up 24%), Mom (2.4, up 26%), and Intelligence (1.5, up 36%).

ABC’s two-hour The Bachelor lifted 9% to 2.5 and was followed by a rerun of Castle. The network finished with a 2.1/6.

The Blacklist gained 9% from last week with a 2.5 for NBC. The network kicked off the evening with back-to-back episodes of Hollywood Game Night, at 1.5 (up 15%) and 1.3 (down 13%) respectively. NBC finished third with a 1.8/5.

Hart of Dixie (0.4) and Beauty & the Beast (0.3) were both even with last week for the CW, which finished with a 0.3/1. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, both shows finished at 0.3