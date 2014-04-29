Primetime Ratings: ‘Following’ Rises for Finale, But Down From Last Year

Fox aired the second season finale of The Following on Monday night and while it rose 7% from last week (with a repeat Bones as its lead in) to a 1.5 rating with adults 18-49, it was down 44% from last year’s season ender.

Overall, Fox finished fourth among the English language broadcasters with an overall 1.2 rating/3 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Spanish-language broadcaster Univision finished ahead of Fox with a 1.3/4.

NBC led the night with a 2.9/8, as The Voice held even with last week’s 3.0 and The Blacklist dipped 4% to a 2.7.

In second was ABC with a 2.2/6. Dancing With the Stars rose 9% to a 2.4 and Castle inched up 6% to a 1.9.

CBS’ new comedy Friends With Better Lives improved 12% to a 1.9, airing behind 2 Broke Girls, which also ticked up 5% to a 2.2. Mike & Molly also rose 16% to a 2.2. With repeats from 9:30-11 p.m., CBS ended Monday in third with a 1.6/5.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.4/1. Both Star-Crossed and The Tomorrow People were even with last week’s lows of 0.3. Among the net’s targeted adults 18-34 demo, the two freshman series posted a 0.2 rating each.