Primetime Ratings: ‘The Following’ Returns Down

With Sleepy Hollow having finished its second season, Fox returned drama The Following on Monday at 9 p.m. to a 1.6 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The season three premiere was down 20% from last year’s Monday debut – the season premiered out of the NFC Championship Game last year – but up two tenths from what Sleepy Hollow drew in that slot last week. Earlier, Gotham was down 9% to a 2.0. Fox finished in third with a 1.8 rating/5 share.

NBC led the night with a 3.0/9. The Voice drew a 3.8, down 7% from last week’s premiere, while Night Shift dipped a tenth to a 1.4.

ABC’s annual Bachelor special, The Women Tell All, was up a tenth over last year with a 2.4. ABC was in second with a 1.9/6.

CBS was in fourth with a 1.5/5, airing only a new Mike & Molly, which rose 10% to a 2.2.

The CW aired repeats.