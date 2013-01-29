Primetime Ratings: 'The Following' Builds in Week Two

Fox gained a few more followers for its new drama, as the

second episode of The Following drew a 3.3 rating with adults 18-49 on

Monday, a tenth higher than its premiere audience last week, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. Its lead-in Bones was up 13% to a season-high 2.6.

Fox won the night with an overall 2.9 rating/8 share.





ABC took second with a 2.1/6. The Bachelor was even

with last week's 2.5.





NBC finished third with a 1.9/5. The Biggest Loser

dropped a tenth to a 2.3 from 8-10 p.m. and Deception held steady with

another 1.3.





The CW's The Carrie Diaries was even with 18-49s in

its third week with another 0.5, but up two tenths with 18-34s to a 0.7. 90210

was down a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.3 and even with 18-34s with a 0.4.





CBS aired all repeats to finish with a 1.7/4.