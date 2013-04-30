Primetime Ratings: 'The Following' Builds in Finale

Fox aired a pair of season finales on Monday to finish in second

place with a 2.3 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers.

Serial-killer drama The Following ended its debut

season with a 2.6 rating, which was up 8% over last week (and off by 18% from

the 3.2 the series premiered to Jan. 21). Earlier, Bones wrapped its

eighth season with a 2.1, up a tenth from last week and up 11% over last year's

finale.

NBC again won the night with a 3.4/9, although The Voice

declined 16% to a 4.1, tying its low for the current cycle. New drama Revolution,

whichreceived a second-season renewal last week, was even with last week's 2.0.

CBS took third with a 2.1/6 (and second with total viewers).

How I Met Your Mother was even with its season-low 2.7 rating two weeks

ago, while Rules of Engagement got a 25% bump from last week to a 2.0. 2

Broke Girls returned up 4% to a 2.5 and Mike & Molly rose 5% to

a 2.3. Hawaii Five-0 returned down 6% to a series-low 1.7.

ABC saw Dancing With the Stars register its

lowest-rated performance episode, falling 5% from last week to a 2.0. Castle

declined 13% to a 2.0. The network took fourth with a 2.0/6.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.3/1. Oh Sit!

rose a tenth from last week to a 0.4 rating in the net's targeted 18-34 demo.

It was even with 18-49s at 0.3. 90210 was even with 18-34s

with a 0.3 and fell a tenth to a 0.2 with 18-49s.