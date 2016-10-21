Primetime Ratings: Five Million Watch ‘Rocky Horror’

Fox musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show rated a so-so 1.7, according to Nielsen overnights, with 4.95 million tuning in to the remake of the cult classic film, which starred Laverne Cox. Fox was runner-up on the night with that 1.7 and a 6 share.

Fox’s Grease Live drew 12.2 million viewers in January, with a couple million more coming on when delayed viewing was factored in.

CBS won the night at 2.9/10, with Thursday Night Football leading the way. The pregame did a 2.1 before the game itself scored a 3.0.

ABC was next at 1.4/5, NBC at 1.1/4 and The CW at 0.6/2. ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy did a 2.1 and Notorious was up 13% to 0.9. How to Get Away With Murder grew 9% to 1.2.

NBC’s Superstore rated a 1.0 and The Good Place a 0.9. Chicago Med rated a 1.2 before The Blacklist scored a 1.1.

On The CW, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Supernatural both scored a 0.6.

