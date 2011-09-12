Primetime Ratings: First 'Sunday Night Football' of SeasonHelps NBC Take Sunday

The

first regular season edition of Sunday Night Football helped NBC cruise to a ratings victory Sunday, with an overall 7.8 rating/20 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, and marking the best season opener in 15 years. The game between the Dallas

Cowboys and the New York Jets drew a fast-affiliate rating of 9.5 during the

8:30-11 p.m. primetime hours. Football Night in America had a 7.8 from

8-8:30 p.m.

Fox

finished with an overall 3.2/8. In the Flow With Affion Crockett drew a

1.3. It should be noted that Flow started seven minutes late due to

Fox airing an eight-minute X Factor preview during Family Guy.

CBS

placed third with a 2.3/6. The network's special, 9/11: Ten Years Later,

drew a 3.6.

ABC

rounded out the night with a 1.2/3. Sunday 20/20 drew a 1.1 at 9 p.m.,

followed by a special 20/20 that received a 1.3 rating at 10 p.m.