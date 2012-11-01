Primetime Ratings: First Live 'X Factor' Gives Fox Narrow Win

Fox aired its first live version of this season's The X

Factor, which featured the debut of hosts Khloe Kardashian and Mario Lopez,

helping the network narrowly win with adults 18-49, according to fast

nationals. The two-hour show drew a 2.7 rating from 8-10 p.m., which was down

21% from its last Wednesday episode on Oct. 10, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. (Note: Wednesday's X Factor was originally scheduled as a

repeat, in case of World Series coverage; it also ran until 10:07 p.m.)

CBS was right behind with an overall 2.5/8 (the network was first with total

viewers, averaging 10.9 million). Survivor: Philippines was down 14% to

a 2.4, Criminal Minds fell 6% and CSI was off by a tenth from

last week to a 2.3.

ABC was third with an overall 2.4/7. Rookie comedy The Neighbors, freshoff getting a full-season pickup, was down 10% to a 1.8. Modern Family

was down 15% to a 4.1 and Surburgatory fell 11% to a 2.4. At 10 p.m., Nashville

was down 10% to a 1.8. At 8 p.m., the Halloween special, It's the Great

Pumpkin, Charlie Brown drew a 2.3 rating.

NBC aired 30 Rock outside of its normal timeslot for a 1.2 rating at 8

p.m. Guys With Kids was even with last week at 1.4. Law & Order:

SVU was down 11% to a 1.7 and new drama Chicago Fire fell 17% to a

1.5. The network took fourth with an overall 1.5/4.

The CW rounded out the night with a 1.0/3. Arrow continued to remain

steady in its fourth week, falling just a tenth to 1.0 with 18-49s. The

superhero drama was down two tenths with the net's targeted 18-34 demo to a

0.8. Supernatural was up 29% in 18-49s to a 0.9 and up 33%

with 18-34s to a 0.8.