Primetime Ratings: First Live 'X Factor' Gives Fox Narrow Win
Fox aired its first live version of this season's The X
Factor, which featured the debut of hosts Khloe Kardashian and Mario Lopez,
helping the network narrowly win with adults 18-49, according to fast
nationals. The two-hour show drew a 2.7 rating from 8-10 p.m., which was down
21% from its last Wednesday episode on Oct. 10, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. (Note: Wednesday's X Factor was originally scheduled as a
repeat, in case of World Series coverage; it also ran until 10:07 p.m.)
CBS was right behind with an overall 2.5/8 (the network was first with total
viewers, averaging 10.9 million). Survivor: Philippines was down 14% to
a 2.4, Criminal Minds fell 6% and CSI was off by a tenth from
last week to a 2.3.
ABC was third with an overall 2.4/7. Rookie comedy The Neighbors, freshoff getting a full-season pickup, was down 10% to a 1.8. Modern Family
was down 15% to a 4.1 and Surburgatory fell 11% to a 2.4. At 10 p.m., Nashville
was down 10% to a 1.8. At 8 p.m., the Halloween special, It's the Great
Pumpkin, Charlie Brown drew a 2.3 rating.
NBC aired 30 Rock outside of its normal timeslot for a 1.2 rating at 8
p.m. Guys With Kids was even with last week at 1.4. Law & Order:
SVU was down 11% to a 1.7 and new drama Chicago Fire fell 17% to a
1.5. The network took fourth with an overall 1.5/4.
The CW rounded out the night with a 1.0/3. Arrow continued to remain
steady in its fourth week, falling just a tenth to 1.0 with 18-49s. The
superhero drama was down two tenths with the net's targeted 18-34 demo to a
0.8. Supernatural was up 29% in 18-49s to a 0.9 and up 33%
with 18-34s to a 0.8.
