Primetime Ratings: First Half of 'X Factor' Finale Helps FoxCruise to Victory

Facing

competition that was mostly repeats and specials, X Factor's first half

of its two-part finale was down a tenth from last Wednesday to a 3.3 rating in

the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. I Hate My Teenage

Daughter, on the other hand, went up 11% to a 2.1. Fox had an overall 3.0/9

to take first.

ABC's

repeats put the network in second place with a 1.4/4.

CBS

aired the special A Home for the Holidays for a 0.8 at 8 p.m. Along with

repeats the network had a third place 1.3/4.

For

NBC, which had a fourth-place 1.2/4, the third night of game show Who's

Still Standing was down a tenth from Tuesday to a 1.7.

The

CW rounded out the evening with repeats for a 0.3/1.