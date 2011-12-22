Primetime Ratings: First Half of 'X Factor' Finale Helps FoxCruise to Victory
Facing
competition that was mostly repeats and specials, X Factor's first half
of its two-part finale was down a tenth from last Wednesday to a 3.3 rating in
the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. I Hate My Teenage
Daughter, on the other hand, went up 11% to a 2.1. Fox had an overall 3.0/9
to take first.
ABC's
repeats put the network in second place with a 1.4/4.
CBS
aired the special A Home for the Holidays for a 0.8 at 8 p.m. Along with
repeats the network had a third place 1.3/4.
For
NBC, which had a fourth-place 1.2/4, the third night of game show Who's
Still Standing was down a tenth from Tuesday to a 1.7.
The
CW rounded out the evening with repeats for a 0.3/1.
