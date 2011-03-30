Primetime Ratings: First ‘Dancing With the Stars' Results Show Helps ABC Win

ABC,

which featured two premieres, was able to take the Tuesday ratings

crown with a 3.3 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. The first Dancing With the Stars results show netted a 3.5 for the 8-10 p.m. slot, and the new medical drama Body of Proof scored a 3.0 and roughly 14 million total viewers in its premiere.

CBS came in second with a 3.1/8. NCIS held steady once again with a 3.8 while NCIS: Los Angeles improved 9% to a 3.5. The Good Wife dropped two tenths for a 1.9.

Coming in third was NBC, which had a 2.3/6 overall in the demo. The Biggest Loser: Couples dropped 13% to a 2.6 for the 8-10 p.m. hours. Parenthood stayed level from its last new airing with a 1.9.

With the exception of Traffic Light, which had a 1.1, Fox aired repeats. The network had an overall 1.3/4.

The CW, even though it aired a new episode of One Tree Hill (0.3), still stayed the same as last Wednesday with an overall 0.3/1.