Primetime Ratings: 'Fear Factor' Returns Solid; CBS Wins

The

return of reality series Fear Factor was a welcome sight for NBC, as the

revived show pulled a 3.4 rating from 8-10 p.m. in the 18-49 demo, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. At 10 p.m., Chelsea Clinton's debut on Rock Center drew a 1.1, up 22%

from last week. The network landed in second place with an overall 2.6 rating/7

share.

CBS

won the night with a 3.6/9. 2 Broke Girls, airing 30-minutes earlier,

saw an 11% drop from last week to a 4.1. Two and a Half Men was down

another 8% to a 4.6, while Mike & Molly fell 7% to a 3.9. Hawaii Five-0

drew a 2.8, down 7%.

Fox

was in third with a 1.8/4. Terra Nova matched its season low with a 2.1,

while House aired a repeat.

ABC

aired the special I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown! at 8 p.m.,

which drew a 1.4, while new game show You Deserve It was down another

tenth to a 0.9.

The

CW aired repeats for an overall 0.5/1, to round out the night.