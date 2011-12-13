Primetime Ratings: 'Fear Factor' Returns Solid; CBS Wins
The
return of reality series Fear Factor was a welcome sight for NBC, as the
revived show pulled a 3.4 rating from 8-10 p.m. in the 18-49 demo, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers. At 10 p.m., Chelsea Clinton's debut on Rock Center drew a 1.1, up 22%
from last week. The network landed in second place with an overall 2.6 rating/7
share.
CBS
won the night with a 3.6/9. 2 Broke Girls, airing 30-minutes earlier,
saw an 11% drop from last week to a 4.1. Two and a Half Men was down
another 8% to a 4.6, while Mike & Molly fell 7% to a 3.9. Hawaii Five-0
drew a 2.8, down 7%.
Fox
was in third with a 1.8/4. Terra Nova matched its season low with a 2.1,
while House aired a repeat.
ABC
aired the special I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown! at 8 p.m.,
which drew a 1.4, while new game show You Deserve It was down another
tenth to a 0.9.
The
CW aired repeats for an overall 0.5/1, to round out the night.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.