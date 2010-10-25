Primetime Ratings: Favre Earns Win For NBC, If Not Vikings
Updated Oct. 26,2:55 p.m. ET
NBC earned another Sunday night victory for QB Brett Favre's second return to Lambeau Field where his Minnesota Vikings were defeated by the Green
Bay Packers in a close game.
The final next-day Nielsen numbers show Sunday Night Football on NBC posted a 9.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 24%
from last week. The overall 15.4 household rating/25 share and 25.7 million total viewers also make it the most-watched and highest-rated SNF ever.
On ABC, America's Funniest Home Videos was
steady vs. last week with a 1.8 and Extreme
Makeover: Home Edition was up 4% to a 2.4. Desperate Housewives was flat at a 3.9 while Brothers
& Sisters dropped to a 2.5, each a season low.
On CBS, 60 Minutes jumped 35% and The Amazing Race fell a tenth, each to a 3.4. Undercover Boss slid a tenth to a 3.5 and CSI: Miami dropped 7% to a season-low 2.5.
Fox ran repeats.
