Primetime Ratings: Favre Earns Win For NBC, If Not Vikings

Updated Oct. 26,2:55 p.m. ET

NBC earned another Sunday night victory for QB Brett Favre's second return to Lambeau Field where his Minnesota Vikings were defeated by the Green

Bay Packers in a close game.

The final next-day Nielsen numbers show Sunday Night Football on NBC posted a 9.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 24%

from last week. The overall 15.4 household rating/25 share and 25.7 million total viewers also make it the most-watched and highest-rated SNF ever.

On ABC, America's Funniest Home Videos was

steady vs. last week with a 1.8 and Extreme

Makeover: Home Edition was up 4% to a 2.4. Desperate Housewives was flat at a 3.9 while Brothers

& Sisters dropped to a 2.5, each a season low.

On CBS, 60 Minutes jumped 35% and The Amazing Race fell a tenth, each to a 3.4. Undercover Boss slid a tenth to a 3.5 and CSI: Miami dropped 7% to a season-low 2.5.

Fox ran repeats.