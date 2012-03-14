Primetime Ratings: 'Fashion Star' Has Modest Premiere on Night of Series Lows

It was a three-way tie on Tuesday night, as CBS, NBC and Fox

all posted an overall 1.8 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. CBS, in repeats, led in total viewers.

NBC premiered its new reality series Fashion Star at 9:30 p.m. to a 1.6. Earlier, The Biggest Loser was steady at a 2.0.

Fox saw its new comedy lineup decrease across the board. Raising Hope was down 14% to a 1.8, I Hate My Teenage Daughter was down 19%

to a 1.3 and Breaking In, following its season premiere last week, was down 12% to a 1.5. New Girl slipped 10% to a series-low 2.7, but still was the highest-rated show of the night.

ABC saw its lineup hit or stay at series lows, with The River shedding 14% to a 1.3. Cougar Town was also down to a 1.3,

while Body of Proof returned from a

week off steady at its series-low 1.4. The network earned an overall 1.4/4.

The CW had an overall 0.5/1. Both 90210 and Ringer were

down a tenth to a 0.6 and 0.4, respectively.