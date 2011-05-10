Primetime Ratings: Falling 'DWTS' Still Scores ABC Monday Win

ABC scored another Monday night win in the ratings race with

a 3.8 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. Dancing With the Stars fell 7% to a 4.1, while Castle rose 7% to

3.1.

Fox trailed behind in second with an overall 2.3/6. The Chicago Code climbed 6% to a 1.7. House

remained steady at its season-low 2.9.

CBS came in at 2.1/6, with drops across all programming. How I Met Your Mother fell 7% to a 2.5

while Mad Love tumbled 18% to a 1.8. Mike & Molly fell to a new series

low of 2.2 and Hawaii Five-0

slipped to a 2.3; both shows fell 4%.

NBC earned an overall 1.2/3. Chuck fell 7% to a 1.3, followed by Law and Order: Los Angeles' even further decrease of 14% to a 1.2. The Event fell 15% to a 1.1.

The CW rounded out the evening with an overall 0.7/2. 90210 remained flat at 0.7, while Gossip Girl fell 14% to a 0.6.