Primetime Ratings: Facing Repeats, Fox's 'Idol' Still Down Slightly
Facing mostly repeats, Fox's American Idol, while
driving the network to an easy Thursday win, was still down a tenth from last
week to a 3.8 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
ABC and NBC both aired a mix of repeats and originals to tie
for third with a 0.9/3; ABC had more total viewers, however. Zero Hour
fell another tenth to a 1.0 and a re-airing of Jimmy Kimmel Live: After the
Oscars drew a 0.8 at 10 p.m.
NBC's Community was flat at 1.1 and 1600 Penn
fell another tenth to a 0.9.
CBS (2.0/6, good enough for second) and CW (0.3/1) aired
repeats.
