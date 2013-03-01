Primetime Ratings: Facing Repeats, Fox's 'Idol' Still Down Slightly

Facing mostly repeats, Fox's American Idol, while

driving the network to an easy Thursday win, was still down a tenth from last

week to a 3.8 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC and NBC both aired a mix of repeats and originals to tie

for third with a 0.9/3; ABC had more total viewers, however. Zero Hour

fell another tenth to a 1.0 and a re-airing of Jimmy Kimmel Live: After the

Oscars drew a 0.8 at 10 p.m.

NBC's Community was flat at 1.1 and 1600 Penn

fell another tenth to a 0.9.

CBS (2.0/6, good enough for second) and CW (0.3/1) aired

repeats.