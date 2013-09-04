Primetime Ratings: 'Extreme Weight Loss' Finale Even With Last Year

ABC's finale of Extreme Weight Loss on Tuesday posted a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour episode was even with both last week and last year's finale. The network finished in third with an overall 1.1 rating/3 share.

NBC won with a 1.9/6, as America's Got Talent rose 5% from last week's series low to a 2.3.

Fox took second as So You Think You Can Dance remained at a 1.3.

The CW finished with a 0.6/2. Whose Line Is It Anyway? remained even with a 0.9 while Capture dipped a tenth to a 0.3.