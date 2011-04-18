Primetime Ratings: 'Extreme Makeover' Returns, Helps ABC Win Sunday

ABC scooped up the ratings crown on Sunday night with a 2.0 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according

to Nielsen overnight numbers. The return of Extreme

Makeover: Home Edition earned the network a 1.9; Brothers & Sisters slipped 6% to a

1.7 and Desperate Housewives hit its

series low 2.7.

Fox and CBS tied for second with an overall

1.9/5. Following a repeat of The Simpsons, American Dad earned a 2.2. Family Guy garnered the highest

rating of the night at a 3.0, though it was down 9% from last week. The

Cleveland Show slipped 4% to a 2.3.

CBS saw major declines in it's Sunday programming. The Amazing Race tumbled 21% to a 2.3

and Undercover Boss fell 37% to a

1.9. CSI: Miami slipped 12% to a 2.2.

NBC ended with a 1.8/5. America's

Next Great Restaurant remained steady at 1.2, and Celebrity Apprentice was down 6% to a 1.7.