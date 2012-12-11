Primetime Ratings: Extra '2 Broke Girls' Helps CBS Win Monday

CBS was able to win its first Monday this season with an overall 3.3 rating/8

share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. How I Met

Your Mother was up two tenths to a 3.3, while 2 Broke Girls benefited

from a Big Bang Theory repeat (which drew a 3.3) to improve 14% to a

4.0. Another new 2 Broke Girls at 9:30 p.m. was down a tenth to a 3.9.

At 10 p.m., Hawaii Five-0 was up 17% to a new season-high 2.7 rating.

NBC finished second with a 2.5/6. The net's week-long game show

Take It All performed solid in its debut with a 2.2 airing out of The

Voice, which was down a

tenth from last week's two-hour telecast to a 3.8. The holiday special Michael

Buble: Home for the Holidays drew a 1.4 at 10 p.m., on par with last year's

Buble special (1.5).

Fox edged out ABC for third with a 1.4/4, airing the

American Country Awards, which were down 30% from last year's telecast.

ABC ended up with a 1.4/3. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition's

back-to-back episodes were up 44% to a 1.3 at 8 p.m. and up 50% to a 1.5 and 9

p.m. It should be noted that ABC aired NFL football in Boston, so ratings may

be inflated some.

Gossip Girl's penultimate episode drew season highs,

rising two tenths with both 18-49s (0.5) and 18-34s (0.7). 90210 was up

a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.6 and up two tenths with 18-34s to a 0.7. The CW

finished with a 0.5/1.