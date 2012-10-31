Primetime Ratings: Extended Tuesday 'Voice' Helps NBC Win
NBC, airing an extended two-hour Voice on Tuesday,
won the night with adults 18-49, posting an overall 4.0 rating/10 share,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice was up 7% to a 4.6. Parenthood
was bumped at 10 p.m. as the network aired the NBC News special Sandy's Fury
for a 2.9 rating.
ABC comedies Happy Endings and Don't Trust the
B---- in Apt. 23 continued to plummet in their second week. Happy
Endings was down 22% to a 1.4, while Don't Trust the B---- dropped
29% to a meager 1.2. Earlier, the Dancing With the Stars results show
was down 17% to a 1.9. At 10 p.m., the network aired a special 20/20
about Hurricane Sandy, which drew a 1.3 rating. ABC finished in fourth place
with a 1.5/4.
CBS was in second with a 2.6/7. NCIS was up two tenths to a 2.4 and NCIS:
Los Angeles was even at 2.8. New drama Vegas was up a tenth from
last week's low to a 1.7.
Fox was in third at 1.7/5. Both Raising Hope and Ben
and Kate were even with last week at 1.7 and 1.4, respectively. New Girl
was down 15% to a 2.3 and The Mindy Project was down 21% from its last
episode three weeks ago to a 1.5.
On The CW, Emily Owens dropped a tenth in
the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo to a 0.3, and was even with 18-49s to a
0.3 as well. Earlier, Hart of Dixie was even with 18-34s at
0.6 and up a tenth to a 0.6 with 18-49s. The CW finished with an overall 0.5/1.
Please note: Due to Hurricane Sandy, fast affiliate ratings
include more pre-emptions than usual and are likely impacted by power outages.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.