Primetime Ratings: Extended Tuesday 'Voice' Helps NBC Win

NBC, airing an extended two-hour Voice on Tuesday,

won the night with adults 18-49, posting an overall 4.0 rating/10 share,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice was up 7% to a 4.6. Parenthood

was bumped at 10 p.m. as the network aired the NBC News special Sandy's Fury

for a 2.9 rating.





ABC comedies Happy Endings and Don't Trust the

B---- in Apt. 23 continued to plummet in their second week. Happy

Endings was down 22% to a 1.4, while Don't Trust the B---- dropped

29% to a meager 1.2. Earlier, the Dancing With the Stars results show

was down 17% to a 1.9. At 10 p.m., the network aired a special 20/20

about Hurricane Sandy, which drew a 1.3 rating. ABC finished in fourth place

with a 1.5/4.





CBS was in second with a 2.6/7. NCIS was up two tenths to a 2.4 and NCIS:

Los Angeles was even at 2.8. New drama Vegas was up a tenth from

last week's low to a 1.7.





Fox was in third at 1.7/5. Both Raising Hope and Ben

and Kate were even with last week at 1.7 and 1.4, respectively. New Girl

was down 15% to a 2.3 and The Mindy Project was down 21% from its last

episode three weeks ago to a 1.5.





On The CW, Emily Owens dropped a tenth in

the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo to a 0.3, and was even with 18-49s to a

0.3 as well. Earlier, Hart of Dixie was even with 18-34s at

0.6 and up a tenth to a 0.6 with 18-49s. The CW finished with an overall 0.5/1.





Please note: Due to Hurricane Sandy, fast affiliate ratings

include more pre-emptions than usual and are likely impacted by power outages.