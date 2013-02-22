Primetime Ratings: Extended 'Idol' Helps Fox Win Thursday

An extra hour of American Idol drove Fox to win on

Thursday with adults 18-49, posting a 3.9 rating, up two tenths from last

week's one-hour show, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

While coming in second in the demo with a 3.3/9, CBS nipped

Fox in total viewers (13.52 million vs. 13.50 million). The Big Bang Theory

slipped 2% to a 5.4 and Two and a Half Men rose 3% to a 3.9. Person

of Interest declined 3% to a 2.9 and Elementary was flat with

another 2.3.

The CW's Vampire Diaries spiked 30% to beat both ABC

and NBC at 8 p.m. with a 1.3 in the demo, while also rising 40% in its targeted

18-34 demo to a 1.4. Beauty and the Beast rose 50% in both to post a 0.6

rating for each. The CW finished with a 0.9/2.

ABC's Zero Hour fell another 21% from last week's

premiere to a 1.1, while Grey's Anatomy rebounded 7% to a 3.0. Scandal

stayed even with a 2.7. The network took third with a 2.2/6.

NBC was in fourth with a 1.2/3. Community fell 8% to

a series-low 1.1 and Parks and Recreation also declined 13% to a

series-low 1.3. A second Parks episode at 9 p.m. rose a tenth to a 1.4. 1600

Penn fell 9% to post its lowest-rated episode so far with a 1.0.