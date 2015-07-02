Primetime Ratings: ‘Extant’ Second Season Premieres Down

CBS’ Extant returned Wednesday for its second season to a series-low 0.7 rating, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS drew a 1.2 rating/4 share on the night, with Big Brother down 14% from last week at a 1.8.

Fox tied CBS with a 1.2/4 (as did NBC’s repeats). MasterChef dropped a tenth to a 1.4 and Bullseye jumped 13% to a 0.9.

ABC finished in fourth with a 0.8/3. Its lone original on the night, Celebrity Wife Swap, dipped 11% to a 0.8.

The CW aired repeats.