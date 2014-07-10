Primetime Ratings: 'Extant' Draws Decent But Older Audience

CBS' summer drama Extant got off to a solid start on Wednesday in terms of overall audience with 9.4 million viewers at 9 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The sci-fi drama starring Halle Berry skewed older however, the one-hour debut drew just a 1.7 rating with adults 18-49, far below from the 3.3 that Under the Dome drew last year in its debut as well as its season premiere last month (2.2).

Even so, Extant was this summer's top new series. At 8 p.m. Big Brother rose 6% from last week to a 1.9; CBS won the night with an overall 1.6 rating/6 share.

NBC was in second with a 1.3/5, as Taxi Brooklyn was even with last week’s 1.0.

In third was Fox; So You Think You Can Dance? dipped a tenth from last week to a 1.2.

ABC, which came in fourth with a 1.0/3, aired only a new Motive, which was even with its series-low 0.8.

The CW’s airing of the iHeart Radio Pool Party was up a tenth vs last year with a 0.3 rating.