Primetime Ratings: ESPY Awards Lead ABC to Wednesday Win

ABC led Wednesday as the 2015 ESPY Awards earned a 2.2 rating/8 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up 100% from ESPN’s coverage last year.

Due to the nature of live events, ABC will release adjusted ratings later Thursday.

Fox, CBS and NBC (which aired repeats) all tied with a 1.1/4.

Fox’s MasterChef fell 18% from last week to a 1.4, while Bullseye dipped a tenth to a 0.8.

CBS’ Big Brother earned a 1.9, down 5% from last week. Extant fell 25% to a series low 0.6.

The CW aired repeats.