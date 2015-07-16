Primetime Ratings: ESPY Awards Lead ABC to Wednesday Win
By Luke McCord
ABC led Wednesday as the 2015 ESPY Awards earned a 2.2 rating/8 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up 100% from ESPN’s coverage last year.
Due to the nature of live events, ABC will release adjusted ratings later Thursday.
Fox, CBS and NBC (which aired repeats) all tied with a 1.1/4.
Fox’s MasterChef fell 18% from last week to a 1.4, while Bullseye dipped a tenth to a 0.8.
CBS’ Big Brother earned a 1.9, down 5% from last week. Extant fell 25% to a series low 0.6.
The CW aired repeats.
