Primetime Ratings: ‘Empire’ Up in Total Viewers

Fox’s Empire was down slightly from its previous episode Wednesday night, drawing a 4.3 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers—down one tenth of a point. The drama also drew 11.3 million viewers for its fourth episode, its most yet and a 2% increase from last week. Empire has now grown its total audience in three consecutive weeks. American Idol was down 12% from last week at 2.9. Fox was the night’s top network, averaging a 3.6 rating and 11 share.

CBS finished second with a 1.7/5. The Mentalist was down 13% from last week at 1.3. Criminal Minds was up 5% at 2.1. Stalker was up 7% at 1.6.

ABC was third at 1.2/4 with reruns. The CW finished fourth with a 0.8/2. Arrow was even with last week at 1.1. The 100 was up 20% from last week at 0.6. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Arrow drew a 1.0 and The 100 a 0.5.

NBC aired reruns, finishing with a 0.7/2.