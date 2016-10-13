Primetime Ratings: ‘Empire’ Up a Tick on Fox

Fox was the big winner Wednesday, as Empire rated a 3.4 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnight ratings, lifting Fox to a 2.6 and a 9 share. Empire, offering a flashback of a young Lucious and Cookie, went up 3% over the previous week.

ABC was next at 1.8/6, then CBS at 1.6/6, NBC at 1.3/5 and The CW at 0.5/2.

Lethal Weapon, which Fox has ordered a full season’s worth of episodes for, led into Empire with a 1.9, up 12%.

On ABC, The Goldbergs and Speechless rated flat 1.8s, before Modern Family climbed 9% to 2.4 and Black-ish grew 13% to 1.8. In the 10 p.m. hour, Designated Survivor scored a flat 1.6.

On CBS, Survivor grew 5% to a 2.0, then Criminal Minds elevated 21% to 1.7, and Code Black’s 1.1 was up 10%.

NBC’s Blindspot scored a 1.1, down 15%. Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. both grew 8% to 1.4s.

The CW’s Arrow rated a flat 0.7 and Frequency a 0.3, down a tenth of a point.