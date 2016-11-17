Primetime Ratings: ‘Empire’ Surges Back as Fox Wins

Fox won the Wednesday crown as Lethal Weapon drew a 1.7 rating and Empire a 3.1, both in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnight ratings. Lethal was down 6% and Empire up 7%.

Fox averaged a 2.4 rating and 8 share across prime, ahead of ABC’s 1.6/6, CBS’ 1.4/5, NBC’s 1.2/4, and The CW’s 0.5/2.

ABC’s comedies were mostly down. The Goldbergs slipped 10% to 1.8, Speechless was off 6% to 1.6, Modern Family ticked off 4% to 2.2, and Black-ish drew a level 1.6. Drama Designated Survivor was a flat 1.2.

On CBS, Survivor fell 5% to 1.8, and Criminal Minds ticked up 8% to 1.4, before Code Black posted a flat 0.9.

NBC’s Blindspot weighed in at a flat 1.1 and a two-hour Chicago P.D. did a 1.2, down 8%.

On The CW, Arrow scored a 0.7 and Frequency a 0.3; both were flat with last week. Ratings-hungry Frequency did not get a full season order from the network, its season finale set for Jan. 25.