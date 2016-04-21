Primetime Ratings: ‘Empire’ Rules Night of Reruns

Fox seized the broadcast ratings crown Wednesday, its typically sanguine Empire pacing the network to a 2.4 rating in viewers 18-49, along with an 8 share. CBS did a 1.7/6, then ABC at 1.0/3, NBC at 0.8/3 and The CW at 0.3/1.

Rosewood did a flat 1.2 leading into Empire, which posted a 3.6, down 5%.

CBS had Survivor up 5% at 2.0, then a flat Criminal Minds at 1.7 and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders down 13% to 1.3.

ABC had comedy reruns before a new Nashville slipped 20% to 0.8.

On NBC, medical drama Heartbeat rated a 0.8, up a tenth from its last airing, before a couple of Dick Wolf crime show reruns.

The CW put up reruns of Arrow and Supernatural.