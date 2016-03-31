Primetime Ratings: ‘Empire’ Returns Healthy

Fox seized the Wednesday ratings crown with the returning Empire, which posted a 4.7 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights. That was up from the 4.4 the hit drama signed off to in December, while season two debuted at 6.5 back in September.

Rosewood led in with a 1.4, up 40%, giving Fox a 3.0 for the night, with a strong 10 share.

CBS was next at 1.8/6, then NBC at 1.3/4, ABC at 1.1/4 and The CW at 0.7/3.

CBS had Survivor up 5% at 2.1, Criminal Minds down 14% at 1.8, and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders at 1.4, down 7%.

NBC’s Heartbeat did a flat 0.9, then Law & Order: SVU fell 7% to 1.4, and Chicago P.D. grew 15% to 1.5.

On ABC, it was repeated comedies before Nashville scored a flat 0.9.

On CW, Arrow did a 0.9, up 29%, and Supernatural a flat 0.6.