Primetime Ratings: ‘Empire’ Pushes Fox to Big Win

Fox won the Wednesday ratings contest, as Empire paced the network to an overall 1.9 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnight ratings, and an 8 share. The premiere of Shots Fired did a 1.1 before Empire’s 2.8, a tenth of a point higher than its last fresh airing in December.

CBS was next at 1.3/5, as Survivor did a flat 1.7 and Criminal Minds a flat 1.3, before Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders did a 0.8, down a tenth.

NBC had a 1.1/4, with Blindspot up a tenth at 0.9 and Law & Order: SVU at 1.1. Chicago P.D. did a 1.2.

ABC did a 1.0/4, with repeated comedies before a new Designated Survivor at 1.1, down 15%.

The CW was at 0.4/2. Arrow did a flat 0.5 and The Hundred a flat 0.3.

Among Spanish-language players, Univision did a 0.6/2, while Telemundo had a 0.5/2.