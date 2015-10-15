Primetime Ratings: ‘Empire’ Paces Fox to Win

Fox won last night’s primetime ratings race thanks to a 4.6 from Empire in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, pacing Fox to a 3.0 rating in that demo, along with a 10 share. Runner-up was ABC with a 1.8/6, CBS at 1.7/5, NBC with a 1.3/4 and CW at 0.9/3.

Empire’s 4.6 was down 13% from last week’s 5.3, which was down considerably from the season premiere’s 6.5. Lead-in Rosewood scored a 1.4, down 18% from its previous airing.

The broadcast prime was up against MLB playoff action.

On ABC, The Middle showed a 1.9, flat with last week; The Goldbergs a 2.0, down a tenth from last week; Modern Family a 2.6, also down a tenth; and Black-ish a 1.8, off a tenth as well. Sudsy musical drama Nashville averaged a 1.2, up 8% from last week’s figure.

CBS’ reality staple Survivor showed a 2.1, up a tick from last week’s 2.0. Criminal Minds rated a 1.7, flat with last week, and medical drama Code Black had a 1.2, also flat.

On NBC, The Mysteries of Laura rated a 1.0, down a tenth from last week; Law & Order: SVU a flat 1.5, and Chicago P.D. also flat at 1.5.

Over CW’s way, Arrow posted a 0.9, off 18% from last week’s 1.1 premiere, while Supernatural showed a 0.9—flat with last week.