Primetime Ratings: ‘Empire’ Up, Fox Cruises

Fox won Wednesday night on the strength of sophomore smash Empire, the network tallying a 3.1 rating in 18-49, according to Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. ABC’s comedy block paced that net to second with a 1.8/6, ahead of CBS’ 1.6/5, NBC’s 1.3/4 and The CW’s 0.7/2.

Empire’s 4.8 bested last week’s 4.6 by 4%. Empire got a lead in from Rosewood, which rated a 1.5, up 7% from last week. That drama series recently got a full-season order.

On ABC, The Middle scored a 1.9, flat with last week; The Goldbergs a 2.1, up 5% from last week; Modern Family a 2.7, up 4%; and Black-ish, featuring the Johnson clan trying on some different churches in their area, a flat 1.8. Musical drama Nashville then scored a 1.1, down 4%.

On CBS, Survivor posted a flat 2.1, Criminal Minds a 1.6, down 6%, and Code Black a flat 1.2.

Over NBC’s way, The Mysteries of Laura had a 1.1, gaining 9% from last week, and Law & Order: SVU a flat 1.5, before Chicago P.D. did a 1.4—down 7% from last Wednesday.

The CW had Arrow, at a flat 0.9, and Supernatural at 0.6, losing 33% of its audience from last week.

The broadcast nets competed with Game Four of the NLCS, pitting the New York Mets against the Chicago Cubs. When that was over, the Mets were World Series-bound.