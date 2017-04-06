Primetime Ratings: ‘Empire’ Drives Fox to Win

Fox took prime honors Wednesday, scoring a 1.6 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. Shots Fired did a 0.9, down 18%, while Empire slipped 8% to 2.2.

ABC was next at 1.4/5, as The Goldbergs did a 1.5, down 12%, and Speechless a 1.3, flat with its last fresh airing. Then Modern Family was off 10% at 1.8, and Black-ish was at 1.3, down 13%. Designated Survivor posted a flat 1.1 to close out prime.

CBS had a 1.2/5, with Survivor at a flat 1.7 and Criminal Minds at a flat 1.2 before Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders did a 0.8, which was off a tenth of a point.

NBC was at 1.1/4, as Law & Order: SVU had a flat 1.1, Blindspot a flat 0.9 and Chicago P.D. grew 18% to 1.3.

The CW, at 0.3/1, was in repeats.

Among Spanish-language networks, Telemundo did a 0.6/2 while Univision had a 0.5/2.