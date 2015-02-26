Primetime Ratings: ‘Empire’ Continues to Defy Ratings Gravity

Empire continues to be a ratings phenomenon.

The Fox drama grew yet again for its eighth episode on Wednesday, rising a tenth among adults 18-49 to a 5.3 rating and gaining 6% among total viewers to 13.8 million. Empire has posted gains in the demo in six of the last seven weeks and still has not seen a week-over-week decline among total viewers.

American Idol dipped two tenths to a 2.6. Fox led the night easily with a 4.0 rating/12 share.

Coming in second was ABC with a 2.2/7. Modern Family’s Apple product-centric episode rose 10% to a 3.4, while Black-ish up ticked a tenth to a 2.3. The Middle dipped two tenths to a 2.0, while TheGoldbergs’ Ferris Bueller’sDay Off homage rose 25% to a 2.5. At 10 p.m., Nashville was up 8% to a 1.4.

CBS finished in third with a 1.9/6, airing a pair of 90-minute premieres for long-running reality series. Survivor drew a 2.3, down a tenth from last winter’s two-hour bow. The Amazing Race returned with a 1.5 in the demo, even with last spring and up 36% from the show’s fall debut.

For NBC, Mysteries of Laura jumped 27% to a 1.4; Law & Order: SVU was steady with a 1.6 and Chicago P.D. was down two tenths to a 1.5. NBC finished in fourth with a 1.5/4.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.8/2. Arrow earned a 1.0, down two tenths from last week, while The 100 drew a 0.6, up a tenth from last week.