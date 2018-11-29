Primetime Ratings: ‘Empire’ Brings Fox to Victory

Fox won a tight ratings race Wednesday, a strong Empire leading Fox to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That just got by the 1.2/5 that CBS scored.

Fox saw Empire climb 7% to 1.5 and Star do a flat 1.1.

On CBS, it was Survivor up 23% to 1.6 from 8 to 10 p.m., then a Magnum P.I. repeat.

The four legacy networks all got at least a full point for the night. NBC was at 1.1/5. The Christmas in Rockefeller Center special did a 1.3 from 8 to 10, after rating a 1.7 last year. A Legendary Christmas rated a 0.8.

ABC got a 1.0/4. The Goldbergs did a 1.2 and American Housewife a 1.0, both down a tenth from their last fresh airings, as was Modern Family at 1.3 and Single Parents at 0.9. A Million Little Things grew 14% for a 0.8.

Univision did a 0.5.2. Telemundo rated a 0.4/2.

The CW also got a 0.4/2. Riverdale climbed 25% to 0.5 and All American was a flat 0.3.