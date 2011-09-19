Primetime Ratings: Emmys Draws 10.8M Total Viewers; NFL WinsIt for NBC

Fox's

broadcast of the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards gave the network an overall

3.6 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Time-zone adjusted numbers gave the broadcast a 4.2, up a tenth from last year's 4.1 rating. It should also be noted that last year's telecast ran on Aug. 29 and did

not have to go against NBC's Sunday Night Football.

NBC

took the victory with an overall 7.4/19. The Philadelphia Eagles-Atlanta

Falcons matchup drew a fast-affiliate rating of 9.2 from 8:30-11 p.m., down

three-tenths from last week's preliminary rating (numbers will likely be

adjusted once time-zone adjustments come in). Football Night in America

drew a 6.8 from 8-8:30 p.m., down

13% from last week.

ABC

finished with a 1.3/3. Sunday 20/20 was up a tenth to a 1.4 from 9-11 p.m.

CBS

rounded out the night with an overall 2.1/5.