Primetime Ratings: Emmys Draws 10.8M Total Viewers; NFL WinsIt for NBC
Fox's
broadcast of the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards gave the network an overall
3.6 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
Time-zone adjusted numbers gave the broadcast a 4.2, up a tenth from last year's 4.1 rating. It should also be noted that last year's telecast ran on Aug. 29 and did
not have to go against NBC's Sunday Night Football.
NBC
took the victory with an overall 7.4/19. The Philadelphia Eagles-Atlanta
Falcons matchup drew a fast-affiliate rating of 9.2 from 8:30-11 p.m., down
three-tenths from last week's preliminary rating (numbers will likely be
adjusted once time-zone adjustments come in). Football Night in America
drew a 6.8 from 8-8:30 p.m., down
13% from last week.
ABC
finished with a 1.3/3. Sunday 20/20 was up a tenth to a 1.4 from 9-11 p.m.
CBS
rounded out the night with an overall 2.1/5.
