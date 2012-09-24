Primetime Ratings: Emmys Down in Demo, Up in Total Viewers
ABC's broadcast of the 64th Primetime Emmy
Awards gave the network an overall 2.9 rating/7 share in the adults
18-49 demo Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. True fast
nationaltime-zone adjusted numbers had the three-hour awards telecast at a 3.8, down
10% from last year's show which aired on Fox. The
show did draw 13.2 million total viewers, however, up from last year's 12.4
million. The Countdown to the Emmys red carpet preshow drew a 1.6.
NBC took the nightly victory with an overall 6.4/17. The New England
Patriots-Baltimore Ravens matchup drew a fast-affiliate rating of 8.1 from
8:30-11 p.m., up 6% from last week's preliminary rating (NBC will release final
numbers Monday afternoon). Football Night in America drew a 3.7,
down 23% from last week.
CBS placed second with an NFL-inflated 3.0/8, which is
subject to heavy adjustment. 60 Minutes featuring dual interviews with
President Obama and Mitt Romney drew a 3.1 preliminary rating.
Fox aired repeats (some markets experienced NFL overrun) for
a 1.5/4.
