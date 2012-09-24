Primetime Ratings: Emmys Down in Demo, Up in Total Viewers

ABC's broadcast of the 64th Primetime Emmy

Awards gave the network an overall 2.9 rating/7 share in the adults

18-49 demo Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. True fast

nationaltime-zone adjusted numbers had the three-hour awards telecast at a 3.8, down

10% from last year's show which aired on Fox. The

show did draw 13.2 million total viewers, however, up from last year's 12.4

million. The Countdown to the Emmys red carpet preshow drew a 1.6.

NBC took the nightly victory with an overall 6.4/17. The New England

Patriots-Baltimore Ravens matchup drew a fast-affiliate rating of 8.1 from

8:30-11 p.m., up 6% from last week's preliminary rating (NBC will release final

numbers Monday afternoon). Football Night in America drew a 3.7,

down 23% from last week.

CBS placed second with an NFL-inflated 3.0/8, which is

subject to heavy adjustment. 60 Minutes featuring dual interviews with

President Obama and Mitt Romney drew a 3.1 preliminary rating.

Fox aired repeats (some markets experienced NFL overrun) for

a 1.5/4.