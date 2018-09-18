Primetime Ratings: Emmys Down a Tick From Last Year

NBC won the Monday ratings race, the Emmys telecast guiding the network to a convincing win. NBC had a 2.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. In second were ABC and Fox at 0.6/3.

The 70th Primetime Emmys took up all of NBC’s prime. Michael Che and Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live hosted.

CBS did a 2.5 with the Emmys in 2017, which were up against Sunday Night Football on NBC. ABC rated a 2.5 with the telecast in 2016.

NBC had 10.172 million total viewers for the Emmys Monday, down from CBS’ 11.394 million last year.

On ABC, Castaways went up 50% for a 0.6 from 8 to 10 p.m. A Good Doctor rerun followed.

On Fox, the special Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes aired throughout prime for a 0.6.

CBS did a 0.6/2. Repeated comedies led into the Salvation season finale at a flat 0.4. The Elementary finale grew 25% for a 0.5.

Telemundo rated a 0.6/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats.