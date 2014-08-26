Primetime Ratings: Emmys Down from 2013 But Still Strong

Related: ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Modern Family’ Repeat at Primetime Emmys

The move to Monday didn’t hurt the Emmys, despite being down from last year’s NFL-infused telecast.

NBC drew a 4.2 rating with adults 18-49 and 15.6 million total viewers for the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, according to time zone-adjusted fast nationals from Nielsen.

Though that was down 14% in the demo and 12% among total viewer from last year’s broadcast on CBS – which was preceded by an NFL doubleheader – Monday’s show was up 8% in the demo and improved by 18% with total viewers from ABC’s telecast in 2012, which did not have the benefit of an NFL-sized lead in.

The 15.6 million total viewership was the Emmys second-best since 2006, trailing only last year. The 4.2 demo rating tied with 2009 and 2011 as the second-best since 2007. NBC easily led the broadcasters on Monday.

Elsewhere on broadcast, Fox came in second with a 1.8/6. MasterChef was even with last week’s 2.0, while Hotel Hell rose 7% to a 1.6.

ABC was in third with a 1.2/4. Bachelor in Paradise was even with a 1.3 and Mistresses rose 13% to a 0.9.

CBS aired repeats except for a new Under the Dome to finish with a 1.1/3. Dome fell 7% to a 1.4.

The CW finished with a 0.4/1; America’s Next Top Model was even with last week’s premiere of 0.4.