Primetime Ratings: Early Numbers Give NBC Election Night Win

NBC led Tuesday's Election Night coverage, according to fast nationals. The network drew a 4.6 rating from 8-11 p.m. with adults 18-49. NBC also averaged 12.6 million total viewers during that timeframe.

ABC was second with a 3.8 rating for its coverage, and drew 11.1 million total viewers. That was followed by CBS with a 2.7 (8.4 million total viewers) and Fox with a 2.0 (5 million total viewers).

The CW was in repeats to finish with a 0.5/1.

Note: Based on the live nature of Tuesday's Election Night coverage and the fact that these ratings only take into account the primetime hours (8-11 p.m.), ratings are approximate. Coverage started at 7 p.m. ET and went past 1 a.m. Nielsen will release official numbers later on Wednesday.