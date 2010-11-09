Primetime Ratings: 'DWTS' Marks Monday Win for ABC

ABC won Monday night with an overall 3.7 rating/10 share with adults 18-49, thanks to Dancing With the Stars.

The competition series improved 5% from last week with adults 18-49 to a 4.2 rating. Castle was also up, climbing 4% to a 2.8 with the same demo, according to fast affiliate ratings.

CBS took second place for the evening, with How I Met Your Mother down 5% to a 3.5 rating and Rules of Engagement slipping 9% to a 3.1 with adults 18-49. Two and a Half Men and Hawaii Five-0 followed suit, both down slightly to a 4.4 and 2.9 rating, respectively. Only Mike & Molly managed to hold out on the net, up 3% to a 3.7 with adults 18-49.

Fox's lineup continued to improve Monday night, thanks to the conclusion of the World Series. House was up a tick to a 3.7 with the key adults demo and Lie To Me gained a sold 13% to a 1.8 rating.

NBC lagged in fourth place for the night, with the Matt Lauer Reports special featuring Lauer's interview with George W. Bush scoring a dismal 1.7 rating with adults 18-49 (lower than any Chuck episode this season). The Event followed, down 15% from its last new episode on Oct. 25 to a series low 1.7 with key adults. Chase continued the trend, down 6% from Oct. 25 to a series low 1.2 rating.

The CW rounded out the evening with 90210 and Gossip Girl pulling a 0.9 and 1.0, respectively, with adults 18-49.