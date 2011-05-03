PrimetimeRatings: 'DWTS' Leads ABC to Another Monday Win

ABC grabbed the

Monday victory with an overall 3.9 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network was led by a

two-hour Dancing With the Stars, which was down a tenth from last week's

one-hour showing to a 4.4. Castle netted a 2.9 in its return.

CBS came in second

with a 2.4/6. How I Met Your Mother was up 8% from its last original to

a 2.7 and Mad Love benefited by scoring a 2.2, up 10%. Mike and Molly

fell 12% to 2.3, a series low, as did HawaiiFive-0 with a 2.4.

Coming in right

behind was Fox with a 2.2/6. House slipped to a season-low 2.9

while The Chicago Code fell to its new series low 1.6, down 11%.

NBC had a 1.4/4 in

the demo. Chuck and Law and Order: Los Angeles were both up 8% to

1.4. The Event's 1.3 rating was even with last week.

Rounding out the

evening was The CW with a 0.7/2. 90210 was down two tenths to 0.7 and Gossip

Girl dropped one tenth to 0.7 as well.