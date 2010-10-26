Primetime Ratings: ‘DWTS' ImprovesTo Give ABC Easy Win

ABC danced its way to another win

Monday night, posting a 3.8 rating/10 share in the adults 18-49 demo and 17.3

million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Monday night flagship Dancing with the Stars grew 5% to a 4.2 while Castle jumped 14% to a 2.9, beating out Hawaii Five-0 to win the 10 p.m. hour.

CBS placed second with a 3.3/9 and

saw most of its Monday lineup show slight losses. How I Met Your Mother slipped 3% to a season-low 3.2, Rules of Engagement tied last week's

season-low 2.9, Two and a Half Men dropped

2% to a 4.3 and Hawaii Five-0 fell 3%

to a 2.8. Mike & Molly was its

only show up, gaining 3% to a 3.6.

NBC was a distant third with a 1.7/4.

Chuck was even with its season-low 1.9,

The Event fell 9% to a 2.0 and Chase, which NBC recently picked up fora full season,

tumbled 19% to a new low 1.3.

Fox came in fourth with a 1.5/4. At

9 p.m. Lie To Me dropped 21% to a

season-low 1.5 without an orginal House

lead-in.

The CW was fifth with a 1.0/3. 90210 and Gossip Girl both posted a 1.0, tying a season-high for 90210 and giving the net its

mast-watched Monday of the season.