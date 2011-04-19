Primetime Ratings: 'DWTS' Hands ABC Monday Night Win

Dancing

With the Stars led ABC to another victory on Monday night; the network earned an

overall 2.9 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The 90-minute telecast slipped 9% to a 3.9, followed by the return of Cougar Town, which fell 15% from its

last original (which aired on a Wednesday) to a 2.3. A special 20/20

report with Barbara Walters on the upcoming royal wedding netted a 1.7.

Fox earned an overall 2.5/7, with House remaining steady at a 3.2. The Chicago Code gained a tenth of a point to a 1.9.

CBS followed with a 2.3/6. How I Met Your Mother slipped another 7% to a new season low of

2.5. Mad Love and Mike & Molly both stayed flat at 1.9

and 2.5, respectively. Hawaii Five-0 rebounded 8% from last week's

series low, to a 2.6, winning the 10 p.m. slot.

NBC's Chuck remained

at its series low of 1.3, while the both The

Event and Law & Order: Los

Angeles both earned a 1.1. The network ended with an overall 1.1/3.

The CW, earning an overall 0.8/2, ended the night with both 90210 and Gossip Girl scoring a 0.8.