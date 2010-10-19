Primetime Ratings: 'DWTS' Grabs Another Win For ABC

ABC won another Monday night with a 3.5 rating/9 share in

the 18-49 demo and 16.7 million total viewers, thanks to ratings powerhouse Dancing with the Stars, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. DWTS was

down to a 3.9 in the key demo though, its lowest performance show rating of the

season. At 10 p.m., Castle was flat

at a 2.7.

CBS was second with a 3.3/9, and saw all of its shows post

losses. How I Met Your Mother slipped

9% to a 3.2 and Rules of Engagement

was down a tick to a 2.9. Two and a Half

Men dipped 4% to a 4.3, but was still the night's highest rated program

with adults 18-49. Mike & Molly dropped

a tenth to a 3.4, while Hawaii Five-0

dropped 6% to a 2.9, its lowest rating of the season.

Fox came in third with a 2.8/7. House dropped a tenth to a 3.5 and Lie To Me gained a tenth to a 2.0.

NBC placed fourth with a 1.9/5. Chuck and The Event were

flat at a 1.9 and 2.2, respectively, while Chase

was up a tick to a 1.6.

The CW aired repeats.