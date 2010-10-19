Primetime Ratings: 'DWTS' Grabs Another Win For ABC
ABC won another Monday night with a 3.5 rating/9 share in
the 18-49 demo and 16.7 million total viewers, thanks to ratings powerhouse Dancing with the Stars, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers. DWTS was
down to a 3.9 in the key demo though, its lowest performance show rating of the
season. At 10 p.m., Castle was flat
at a 2.7.
CBS was second with a 3.3/9, and saw all of its shows post
losses. How I Met Your Mother slipped
9% to a 3.2 and Rules of Engagement
was down a tick to a 2.9. Two and a Half
Men dipped 4% to a 4.3, but was still the night's highest rated program
with adults 18-49. Mike & Molly dropped
a tenth to a 3.4, while Hawaii Five-0
dropped 6% to a 2.9, its lowest rating of the season.
Fox came in third with a 2.8/7. House dropped a tenth to a 3.5 and Lie To Me gained a tenth to a 2.0.
NBC placed fourth with a 1.9/5. Chuck and The Event were
flat at a 1.9 and 2.2, respectively, while Chase
was up a tick to a 1.6.
The CW aired repeats.
