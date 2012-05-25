PrimetimeRatings: 'Duets' Has Soft Debut
ABC got
into the singing competition game Thursday as the summer season got underway.
The premiere of Duets drew just a 1.7 rating in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. At 10 p.m., the third-season
debut of Rookie Blue was down 13% from last summer's
premiere to a 1.4. The network tied CBS' repeats for second with a 1.6 rating/5
share.
Fox took
the night with an overall 2.4/8. The premiere of So You Think Can Dance was down 27% from last summer's
debut.
NBC took
fourth with a 0.9/3, airing only the finale of Awake, which rose 29% from last
week to a 0.9.
The CW
rounded out the evening with a 0.3/1. Perez
Hilton All Access: Lady Gaga was
even with last week's Perez
HiltonAll Access at 0.3.
