PrimetimeRatings: 'Duets' Has Soft Debut

ABC got

into the singing competition game Thursday as the summer season got underway.

The premiere of Duets drew just a 1.7 rating in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. At 10 p.m., the third-season

debut of Rookie Blue was down 13% from last summer's

premiere to a 1.4. The network tied CBS' repeats for second with a 1.6 rating/5

share.

Fox took

the night with an overall 2.4/8. The premiere of So You Think Can Dance was down 27% from last summer's

debut.

NBC took

fourth with a 0.9/3, airing only the finale of Awake, which rose 29% from last

week to a 0.9.

The CW

rounded out the evening with a 0.3/1. Perez

Hilton All Access: Lady Gaga was

even with last week's Perez

HiltonAll Access at 0.3.