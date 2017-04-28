Primetime Ratings: Drama Growth Paces ABC to Win

ABC won the ratings race Thursday, putting up a 1.3 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. Grey’s Anatomy did a flat 1.7, Scandal grew 8% to 1.4 and The Catch went up 17% to 0.7.

CBS was next at 1.2/5, as Big Bang Theory did a 2.4, The Great Indoors a 1.2, Mom a 1.3 and Life in Pieces a 1.1; all were level with their last original airings. The Amazing Race then did a 0.7, down from a 0.9 and 0.8 double hour last week.

NBC rated a 0.8/3. A new Superstore slipped 11% to 0.8, Chicago Med did a flat 1.0 and Blacklist a 0.8. Two hours of Blacklist the week before did a 0.9 and 0.8.

Fox scored a 0.6/2. MasterChef Junior fell 30% to 0.7, and Kicking and Screaming slid 17% to 0.5.

The CW weighed in at 0.4/1, with Supernatural at 0.5 and Riverdale at 0.3, both flat.

Among Spanish-language nets, Telemundo had a 0.8/3 and Univision a 0.6/2.