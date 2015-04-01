Primetime Ratings: ‘Dovekeepers’ Opens to 9M Viewers, But Low Among Demo

CBS kicked off the first half of its two-part miniseries The Dovekeepers on Tuesday, drawing 9 million viewers from 9-11 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The miniseries from Mark Burnett and Roma Downey – which starred NCIS alum Cote de Pablo – skewed older however, drawing just a 1.0 rating with adults 18-49, below what both NCIS: New Orleans and Person of Interest draw in that space. At 8 p.m., NCIS was down a tenth with a 2.1 rating. CBS easily led the night among total viewers and tied with NBC in the demo with an overall 1.4 rating/4 share.

Despite airing behind a recap episode of The Voice, NBC’s Undateable only lost a tenth off last week to a 1.4, while One Big Happy was steady with last week’s 1.2.

Fox debuted new comedy Weird Loners to just 1.9 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo, falling below Mulaney as the worst debut of the season. However, it was only two tenths off from what Mindy Project drew in that time slot last week. Leading into Weird Loners, New Girl – which received a season five pickup Tuesday – returned from a few weeks off to a 1.0 rating, down 23%. Earlier, Hell's Kitchen was down a tenth to a 1.2. Fox tied with The CW for fourth with a 1.0/3.

For The CW, both The Flash and iZombie were even with last week with a 1.2 and 0.7 rating, respectively.

ABC took third with a 1.2/4. Fresh Off the Boat (1.3), Repeat After Me (0.9) and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1.4) were all down a tenth from last week, while Forever improved a tenth to a 1.0.